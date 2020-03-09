Those who fear failure can never succeed in life: PM Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday advised the youth of Pakistan never to fear failure in life for achieving higher goals, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister said that those fear from failure will never achieve anything or become champion.

“Champion is one who never fears failure or criticism, but he learns from his mistakes,” said PM Imran, adding that he fought 22 years in politics just because he played sports which taught him to fight and never tired of losing.

“I would have conceded defeat in politics if had not played sports,” he added.

It must be noted that more than 2, 940 players from across the province are participating in 30 different games. Before the inauguration, foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Under-21 Games.

Earlier upon his arrival at Peshawar airport, the primer minister was received by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

PM Imran Khan will also visit Mohmand district and distribute Kafalat Cards among deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme. He will also inaugurate the sports gala in Ghalanai.

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, cash stipends of 2000 rupees per month will be given to the most deserving and poorest women.

