PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar and Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Under-21 Games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar.

PM Imran Khan will distribute Kafalat Cards to the deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand. He will also inaugurate the sports gala in Ghalanai.

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, cash stipends of 2000 rupees per month will be given to the most deserving and poorest women.

He will also address a public gathering in Mohmand.

The Ehsaas Kifalat Programme for the deserving families was launched by PM Imran Khan in January 2020.

A total sum of Rs192 billion is to be distributed under the Ehsaas Kifalat Program which is to be spent on the welfare of poor people.

Dr Sania Nishtar earlier on December 28, had announced to increase the quarterly cash grant for 4.3million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs5,000 to Rs 5,500.

She said BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries. She said that the increased stipend will be given only to the deserving beneficiaries.

