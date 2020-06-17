32 per cent applicants of PM Relief Fund belong to Sindh: Imran Khan

LARKANA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 32 per cent applicants of PM’s Relief Fund belong to Sindh which highlighted a greater of portion of population living below poverty line in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan said in Twitter messages during his ongoing visit to Larkana city of Sindh. He said that the poverty and those unemployed because of COVID-19 pandemic in Sindh is far greater proportionally than in other provinces.

The premier continued that the 32 per cent of people who have applied for the financial relief fund belong to Sindh, whereas, the population of the province comprises around 22 per cent of the total population of the country.

The poverty & those unemployed because of Covid19 in Sindh is far greater proportionally than in other provinces acc to applications received by my PM Relief Fund – 32% of all applicants are from Sindh whereas pop of Sindh comprises around 22% of Pak’s pop. While distributing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2020

During the visit, PM Imran Khan noticed that a large number of unemployed persons were dailywagers who sell goods on carts in Larkana but stopped from working by the local police.

The premier said that he has asked the Sindh government to take up the issue with the chief minister as the poor people do not violate social distancing and their families’ survival depends on their daily income.

PM Relief Fund in Larkana, I found a large no of unemployed were Chaabrri-wallahs whom police had stopped from working. I have asked Gov Sindh to take this up with the CM as these poor people do not violate social distancing & their families survival depends on their daily income — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2020

It is noteworthy to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Larkana during his second day of the visit to the Sindh province where he was scheduled to visit Ehsaas programme centre at Sindh University campus and would also distribute cheques among unemployed labourers.

Comments

comments