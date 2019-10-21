Country’s political climate to change in next 3-4 weeks, predicts PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan predicted on Monday the country’s political climate will change in coming three to four weeks, ARY News reported.

The premier made this prediction during a meeting with Moazzam Abbasi, a GDA candidate who won Thursday’s by-election for the Sindh Assembly seat in Larkana (PS-11). He called on the prime minister at the Governor House in Karachi.

“The political climate will change in next three to four weeks,” Prime Minister Khan said, assuring Abbasi that he would pay a visit to Larkana as soon as the climate changes.

The prime minister directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to gather details about the problems facing the people of Larkana.

Abbasi extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Larkana, saying they would accord him a historic reception whenever he visits the city.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced to extend the Ehsaas and Sehat Insaf programs to districts of the province.

The announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Karachi.

During the meeting, the GDA members apprised the premier about various problems faced by their constituents.

