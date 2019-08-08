PM reiterates commitment to provide all possible facilities to investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all possible facilities to investors and the business community in the country.

Talking to Global Vice Chairman of American Company Procter & Gamble Jon Moellor in Islamabad on Thursday, he said special incentives are being provided on the export-oriented products being manufactured in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said a large consumer market comprising 220 million population, the geographical location of Pakistan, cheap labour, and the pro-business laws and rules introduced by the government provide the most suitable environment for business and investment, which should be benefitted by investors.

Jon Moellor briefed the premier about Procter & Gamble’s business and investment activities in the country. He also discussed future projects of his company in Pakistan.

He said Procter & Gambel has been carrying out profitable business activities in Pakistan for thirty years, which will be further expanded.

Jon Moellor said Procter & Gambel is also performing its role in the social sector besides carrying out business activities in Pakistan, and ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ is an important program in this regard.

