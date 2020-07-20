Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for swift recovery of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz who has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh due to inflammation of the gall bladder.

“Heard with concern about hospitalisation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty’s swift recovery, good health and long life. Ameen,” he tweeted.

According to state news agency SPA, the king is suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder and is undergoing medical checks at the hospital.

