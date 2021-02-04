PM orders administrative steps to bring down prices of essential items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to take administrative steps necessary to bring down prices of essential items, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to mull over steps for reducing the prices of essential items. During the meeting, the low-income segment of the society was mostly affected by the hike in flour price.

He said that the federal government is completely focused on providing relief to a common man and it will ensure taking concrete steps for reducing the essential items’ prices.

The premier asked relevant authorities to finalise the recommendations besides ensuring its implementation.

Read: PM Imran says our efforts to reduce inflation showing results

Yesterday, PM Khan had decided to dissolve market committees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in order to control rising inflation in the country.

The prime minister had taken a decision to dissolve the market committees of Punjab and KP after he had received several complaints of misgovernance and corruption.

Sources told ARY News that the prime minister in the meeting pledged that his government would bring a new system that will bring down prices of basic commodities by taking practical measures.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and representatives of all provinces. The prime minister was briefed on the price trend of essential commodities. A report of action taken against hoarders and profiteers across the country was also presented in the meeting.

