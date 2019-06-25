‘Imran Khan will not be prime minister by January 2020’

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nabeel Gabol claimed that Imran Khan will not be the prime minister by January 2020.

During ARY News program on Monday, Gabol said the prime minister is unable to tackle with the economic crisis of the country and his economic team has abandoned him.

The PPP leader said those who brought him [Imran Khan] to this position are worried now.

“We have proofs that Imran Khan is selected and he will be sacked by January 2020,” he asserted.

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly should explain how the word “selected” is nonparliamentary?

On June 23, the National Assembly’s deputy speaker in a ruling prohibited using the word of ‘selected’ for the prime minister.

During the session on Sunday, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on a point of order said that the prime minister being repeatedly referred in the house as ‘selected’. He said the prime minister is an elected representative and calling him as selected is a breach of the privilege of the house.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who was presiding over the session at the time, banned ‘selected’ word repeatedly used by the opposition members for the prime minister.

