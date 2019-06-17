ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce chairman of the commission to find out facts behind soaring of loans in the last 10 years, ARY News reported on Monday.

The premier chaired a high-level meeting of the government spokespersons in Islamabad to take them into confidence over the name of the high-powered probe commission chief.

During the meeting matters related to soaring loans in the last 10 years worth Rs24, 000 billion and other matters came into consideration.

PM was also briefed about the hands involved behind the hoarding of the US dollars, which is resulting in the devaluation of Pakistani rupee.

Talking to media, after attending the meeting, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi said who plunged country into the burden of heavy loans, who looted national exchequer will be revealed soon.

“Who will chair the commission to probe the matter of the loan, will be announced by PM Khan”, he said.

Read more: PM Imran announces to establish high-powered probe commission

He said the matter of benami properties was also discussed. The prime minister urged Pakistanis to disclose their concealed assets before June 30, else they will be seized.

On June 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish a high-powered commission under his supervision to find out facts behind soaring of loans to Rs24,000 billion in last 10 years.

The commission will be comprised of officials from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he had said.

