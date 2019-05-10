ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a consultative session of the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan called an important meeting of PTI’s leadership in order to hold discussion for making the political party more strong and active.

The upcoming meeting will be one of the series of meetings held for the reorganisation of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf across the country. Sources said that the premier will hand over responsibilities to the central leadership for the reorganisation of the political party.

Sources said that the session will be held at PM Office at 4:00 pm today which would be attended by chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, Arshad Daad, federal ministers and central representatives.

Earlier on March 19, a committee, formed to finalise strategies for the reorganisation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had taken decision to immediately set up organisational structure of the political party across the country.

A session was held under the chair of PTI’s core member and chief organiser Saifullah Niazi where important decisions were taken for extensive alteration of the organisational structure of the ruling political party.

Consultations were held over PTI’s organisation in four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It was decided that the political party will approve its constitution at the earliest following instruction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

