PM Imran Khan chairs PTI core committee’s session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a session of the core committee of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to review the current political scenario of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the core committee held consultations over the December 17’s verdict of the special court which pronounced the death sentence to the former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

A legal team will brief the committee regarding the verdict and review the future strategy. The session will also hold discussions over the internal and external challenges to the country.

The committee will formulate strategies for the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pervez Musharraf’s high treason case.

Sources added that PM Khan will take the core committee into confidence over not participating in Kuala Lumpur Summit in Malaysia. A consultation session will also be held over the appointment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members. A detailed discussion will also be held over the latest situation after the emergence of the controversial citizenship bill in India.

