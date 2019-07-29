PM Khan summons meeting of PTI senators tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Monday.

The senators will meet PM Khan under the supervision of the Leader of the House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, at 5:30 pm tomorrow.

Shibli Faraz will give a briefing to PM Khan over the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, sources told ARY News.

Earlier on July 26, the federal government and opposition had continued backdoor contact in view of the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Read: Opposition alliance to join heads over no-confidence motion on Aug 1

Sources revealed that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Shibli Faraz held a meeting with Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who is also the candidate of the opposition for the position of the Upper House chairman.

Faraz had attempted to conciliate Bizenjo to withdraw the no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, whereas, the opposition senator suggested Faraz to urge the federal government for taking back the motion against deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

On July 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence resolutions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

Read: President sent summary to appoint PO for Senate’s no-confidence motion

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the president called the session of the upper house of parliament “for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of (the) chairman and (the) deputy chairman Senate, in pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs”.

The opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the Upper House with signatures of 38 opposition members on July 9. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against the deputy chairman on July 12.

