PM Imran praises efforts of PTI social media during his US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the members of social media wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over highlighting positive prospects of his recent visit to the United States (US).

PM Khan, in his latest Twitter message, said, “I would like to thank the volunteers of PTI social media who worked round the clock during our US visit, giving timely updates and capturing the positive mood in DC.”

I would like to thank the volunteers of PTI social media who worked round the clock during our US visit, giving timely updates and capturing the positive mood in DC. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 24, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Doha for a brief stopover on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister at the Hamad International Airport.

Read: PM Imran to get exemplary reception on his return from successful US visit

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood are accompanying PM Khan.

During his three-day visit, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced earlier in the day to give an exemplary reception to PM Imran Khan on his return from the successful US visit.

Comments

comments