ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday attended the meeting of parliamentary leaders’ via video link, ARY News reported.

Addressing the meeting of parliamentary leaders via video link, PM Imran Khan said that the lockdown will impact the economy and increase poverty in the country.



PM Khan said the government is working on raising a volunteer force to enhance response to fight the disease and provide relief to the poor people.

Decisions taken in fear and anxiety never prove to be right, he said, adding that not a single was imported from China. He called for lifting the ban on transport as this would affect the supply of essential items in the country.

PM Imran Khan requested the leaders of all political parties and the people of Pakistan to jointly fight against the coronavirus. He also called a meeting of the National Coordination Committee tomorrow to review the situation arising out after the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said there are one thousand confirmed cases of Coronavirus so far in the country.

He said 78 per cent cases of COVID-19 have come from Iran and only five per cent of cases were locally transmitted.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the government has released 26 billion rupees for acquiring necessary equipment and other things to fight COVID-19.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser last week had called a meeting of parliamentary leaders at Parliament House to review the role of the parliament for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting chaired by Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser also discussed the situation regarding coronavirus outbreak and its fiscal impact on the country’s economy.

