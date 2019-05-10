PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Rawalpindi’s Mother, Child hospital

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) will perform groundbreaking of Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Preparations for the prime minister’s address in the ground-breaking ceremony of the hospital have been completed.

The ceremony will also be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with the host of the ceremony Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Prime minister’s security team has taken over the arrangements of the security from last night.

The hospital is being made with a budget of Rs. 6 billion. It will have up to 17 operation theaters and will also hold a training centre for nurses.

The-state of the art hospital of 400 beds, equipped with latest gadgets would be completed by 2020.

The initial plan of the hospital was initiated by the Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed which had faced delays for the past 12 years.

The initiative was completely shut down during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and no further progress was made.

Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had also taken notice of the matter and had paid visit to the hospital to inspect the pace of work.

He had expressed his severe reservations on the delay in the construction of hospital

