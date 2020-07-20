Aamir pours out his heart in meeting with PM, says he rejected resignation

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA from Karachi and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain said on Monday that he presented his four-page long resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan in today’s meeting with him but he didn’t accept it.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the meeting, he said the premier didn’t even want to talk about his resignation and termed him an asset of the ruling PTI.

His meeting with PM Khan came days after he announced to submit his resignation to the premier.

“I poured out my heart to the prime minister who lauded my raising voice over the issues facing Karachi and said this should be the role of an elected leader having political acumen and feeling the pain of public,” he tweeted.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے طویل ملاقات، 4صفحات پر مشتمل استعفی مستردکردیا،اس پر بات نہیں ہوگی اپنا دل کھول کر وزیراعظم کے سامنے رکھا، انہوں نے کراچی کےمسائل پر آواز بلند کرنے کو سراہااور کہا یہی ایک سیاسی سوجھ بوجھ اور عوام کا درد رکھنے والے منتخب رہنما کا کردار ہوناچاہیے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 20, 2020

“You are an asset of the PTI. There is no need to quit as the party needs him. We need to make Pakistan a welfare state together. I value your raising voice for your constituency and Karachi. This was not your voice but that of the PTI and mine. I am happy that Aamir is associated with the PTI,” the MNA quoted the premier as having said that.

Last week, Aamir Liaquat Hussain had tweeted that he had requested time from Prime Minister Imran Khan and would submit his resignation to him during that meeting. He said he felt “helpless” as an MNA from Karachi.

“I cannot see the people of Karachi, especially my constituents, suffer and cannot see them face the lies of [K-Electric CEO] Monis Alvi,” the lawmaker said.

