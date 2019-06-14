ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned establishment division to mull over the matter of extending the retirement age of government employees.

ARY News reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government put forth the suggestion of increasing the retirement age and the prime minister directed the secretary finance to consult with the establishment division in this regard.

The chief ministers and chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also presented their views on the matter. Moreover, the PM also directed them to submit a report regarding the financial, administrative and law aspects about the decision of extending the retirement age.

The Prime Minister Office also sent an immediate letter to the governments of Punjab and KP, asking them to submit a comprehensive report and proposals within two days.

It is pertinent to note that the official age of retirement for government employees is 60 years.

As per sources, the KP government is likely to increase the retirement age by three years and it may announce this decision during its budget session.

