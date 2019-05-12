SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the rights of downtrodden segments of society, ARY News reported.

“The prime minister is making concerted efforts to ensure supremacy of merit in the country. He is fighting the case of 220 million people,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said while addressing a ceremony in Sialkot.

She said that a new local government system had been introduced in Punjab which would ensure devolution of power to the grass-root level. She said that the new local government system was the first step towards creation of a new Pakistan.

The special assistant to prime minister on information said that this new system would play a compelling role in resolving people’s issues at their doorstep.

On May 11, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had alleged that the wrong policies of previous governments of taking huge external loans caused irreparable economic damage to the country.

Talking to journalists during her visit to Shelter Home in Rawalpindi, Dr. Firdous had said that the country would be steered out of economic crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She had said the prime minister was taking steps for the relief of the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

The special assistant had said, “Media is most important partner of current government and consultations are being held with media stakeholders to resolve the issues of working journalists.”

