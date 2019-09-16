‘No deal, no compromise’, PM Imran Khan rules out rumours

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday once again categorically ruled out the possibility of any deal with the corrupt people, ARY News reported.

“No deal, no compromise”, the prime minister said while expressing his views with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan, who called on him, here today in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the current political situation of the country and constitutional and legal matters also came under discussion.

The matters related to the PM’s upcoming visits to the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) also came under consideration.

The premier said, he is focused on the Kashmir issue right now and the address in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be an important one.

Shunning the rumours of any possibility of any deal, Mr. Khan said the accountability process will continue. He believes in ‘no deal, no comprise.’

He said first time in the history of Pakistan, transparent and impartial accountability process is going on and it will continue.

Babar Awan lauding the aggressive policy of the government on Kashmir conflict said the move helped to highlight the issue at the international forums.

