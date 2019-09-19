PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left for Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit, to discuss the various dimensions of the grave situation in occupied Kashmir with Saudi leadership, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran Khan will proceed to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly after visiting KSA.

The premier will apprise the Saudi leadership about the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the statement added.

Since the visit to Pakistan by Mohamed bin Salman in February 2019, there is growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation, read the statement.

During the PM’s visit, the two sides will discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss occupied Kashmir situation

The Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Earlier on August 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and briefed him about the latest regional situation arising after India stripped off the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments