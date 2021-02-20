ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar on Monday to review preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Saturday.

According to sources privy to the details of his visit, the prime minister would meet members of the PTI parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

“PM Imran Khan will personally address reservations over the nominations of candidates for the Senate elections from KP, ” they said adding that the premier would also review strategy for the elections and coordination with other political parties.

PM Imran Khan, the sources said would also meet with the Senate candidates from KP province. The prime minister would also be presented with an inquiry report regarding causes of loss in Nowshera by-polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar manner, Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 17 took Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Sindh Assembly into confidence over the upcoming Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The PTI lawmakers who gathered at the Governor House in Karachi were addressed by Imran Khan via video link, who was flanked by Governor Imran Ismail from Islamabad.

While apprising the lawmakers regarding the candidature of Faisal Vawda and Saifullah Abro, the prime minister said that being a human being, he could commit a mistake, however, he would not take a wrong decision intentionally.

“Rest assured, I will take decisions in the better interest of the nation,” the premier assured.

