Will steer country out of crises despite difficult conditions: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country was going through times of unprecedented difficulty but the government was working tirelessly to steer the country out of crisis, ARY News reported.

He was speaking at a fundraising ceremony for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

The prime minister said that the current government had inherited [from the past government] worst debts and deficits.

“But despite economic difficulties, I will prove that this country can progress”, he said.

He said that the biggest strength of Pakistani nation was its passion for welfare works, and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was being run by the same country which had contributed in its establishing first.

PM Khan said that the hospital provided international-level care to people who couldn’t afford it.

“SKMCH provides free treatment to 75 per cent of the patients; there is no example of such a medical service in the world”, he claimed.

PM Khan said that SKMCH Lahore had received international certification, whereas the SKMCH Peshawar was also due to receive international certification next month.

Responding to the opposition’s Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the prime minister said that they [opposition] were the people due to which Pakistan hadn’t progressed.

