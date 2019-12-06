Members of Sindh coalition partners call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The members of Sindh coalition partners called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they apprised the premier regarding the public issues and development projects.

The delegation comprising leaders of the ally parties led by Sindh governor Imran Ismail has met PM Khan in Islamabad today and briefed him about the ongoing welfare and development projects of the province.

The delegation has also highlighted the issues being faced for the implementation of roadmap of the development of Sindh citizens. They agreed for the appointment of focal persons to resolve the problems in the concerned federal ministries.

“It is among our priorities for bringing prosperity and development of the Sindh citizens. The federal government will take every necessary step to achieve the target. The primary agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the elimination of corruption and the menace will not be tolerated,” said PM Khan.

He added, “This country is deprived of progress and development due to corruption. The accountability process will continue indiscriminately and uninterrupted across the country.”

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Naeemul Haque, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and others.

The leaders including Kishwar Zehra, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Faisal Sabzwari, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Hameedul Zafar and Muhammad Rashid Khilji to represent Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in the delegation.

Moreover, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Ghaus Bakhsh Mahar, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Murtaza Jatoi, Ayaz Palijo, Safdar Abbasi, Zulfiqar Mirza and Ali Gohar Mahar attended the meeting for representing the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

