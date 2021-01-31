‘PM Imran Khan to visit various districts of Sindh soon’

JACOBABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sindh province soon, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public meeting in Jacobabad, the minister said that he was visiting Sindh districts on special instructions of the premier, adding that the prime minister will himself visit and meet with the people of Sindh soon.

“PTI govt will announce a special package for various districts of Sindh like it had announced historic packages for Karachi and Balochistan,” the minister said.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government has destroyed Sindh province in the past 12 years and failed in providing basic necessities to masses of Sindh province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will visit different districts of the Sindh province during his two-day stay in the province.

He will pay a visit to Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts during a two-day visit. The minister will also attend events on the occasion.

Earlier today, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, Asad Umar said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not consider Karachi as his own.

Despite the obstacles, the federal government will continue the development projects in the metropolis, he added. The minister said that upcoming local body elections will be held under a new system in the metropolis, adding that elected members of Karachi should not be left at the mercy of the provincial government.

“The local body system in Sindh does not meet the spirit of the Constitution. The local government should have all the powers but that’s not the case in Karachi,” he added.

