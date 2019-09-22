ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Skardu bus accident and condoled with the affected families in the incident, ARY News reported.

PM Khan issued directives to provide best medical treatment facilities to the wounded people and prayed for the early recovery of them.

Earlier in the day, at least twenty-six people lost their lives and twelve others got injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar Sunday morning.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

The injured were shifted to the Chilas Headquarters Hospital where an emergency has been declared.

Women and children were among those killed in the mishap, said Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the road accident on Babusar Pass. He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

