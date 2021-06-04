ISLAMABAD: In a bid to expedite action in sexual abuse cases, a summary has been moved for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval to establish an anti-rape crisis cell, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister will approve the summary tabled by the law ministry, which would enable expediting action against rape suspects.

The summary moved to PM Imran Khan said that the anti-rape crisis cell would ensure medical checkup of the victim within six hours after it is being informed regarding the incident.

The crisis cell would also have the authority to get an FIR registered in a rape case, it said adding that the platform would prove to be an important step towards safeguarding women and children.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has taken key actions to address rising rape incidents in the country with strict legislation being introduced and the prosecution process strengthened.

President Arif Alvi on May 06 authorized sessions courts to hear rape cases under Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance. The approval was granted to session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country to hear rape cases.

On March 26, the government put together a special 42-strong committee overseeing the implementation of Anti-Rape Ordinance issued late last year.

The federal ministry of law set up a 42-member committee putting Maleeka Bokhari of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in charge. The committee would convene a weekly session to ensure the ordinance comes to fruition. It comprises, among others, the officials from the interior ministry, health, and home ministries of all provinces.

TV anchor and senior journalist of ARY News Maria Memon has also been made part of the committee.

The Anti-Rape ordinance was rolled out late last year after President Arif Alvi promulgated it to curb the incidence of sexual abuse in the country.

