ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised party spokespersons over responding befittingly to criticism made by opposition leadership during the post-budget sessions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan valued efforts of leaders belonging to the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while chairing a high-level session which was attended by party spokesperson and senior leaders.

The session was organised to review the overall political situation of the country and hold consultations after the arrests of opposition leaders, sources said.

While addressing the meeting, PM Khan said that the government has no connections with the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

“Politic of revenge is not the ideology of PTI,” he said.

The premier reiterated that the national institutions and courts are now working independently in Pakistan. “Those facing cases should answer to courts. Opposition leaders want to divert the nation’s attention from their crimes by levelling baseless allegations against the government.”

Sources said that the prime minister has also discussed opportunities given to the nationals who are possessing benami [undisclosed] properties. He said, “The government has provided maximum chance to the individuals having benami properties. From now on, the concerned authorities will make indiscriminate actions against the benami assets and properties.”

PM Khan also took party leaders into confidence over his upcoming visit to the United States (US). He expressed hopes that his visit to Washington will bring improvement in Pakistan-US bilateral ties and regional situation.

