PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss two-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Sources said the cabinet will discuss the overall political, economical situation of the country. The cabinet would be briefed on the situation emerged in the country after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The federal cabinet will review the implementation of the decisions taken in the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

The briefing on upcoming fiscal year budget 2020-21 is also a part of the agenda, while the detailed briefing by power ministry is also included in the cabinet’s agenda.

In the last federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over non-submission of a final probe report on the wheat and sugar crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the authorities concerned one week to submit the report without fail.

During a federal cabinet meeting, the premier was briefed on the progress so far made regarding the probe into a shortage of flour and sugar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while briefing media about the meeting.

The cabinet approved the granting of powers of Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 to the committee to ascertain those who were responsible for the shortage of these commodities in the country.

The cabinet was also briefed on the coronavirus situation in the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the cabinet of their talks with parents of Pakistani students in China and steps taken for their welfare.

The cabinet endorsed its earlier decision not to export surgical masks keeping in view the coronavirus situation in the country.

