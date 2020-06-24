ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a meeting of government and party spokespersons to discuss political and coronavirus situation, ARY News reported.

Sources said the spokespersons will be brief over the party’s policy regarding the federal ministers’ statements. PM Imran Khan will give special directions to spokespersons keeping in view the ongoing situation.

The sources said that the current political situation, the government’s performance, economic situation and other issues will also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be held at 5 pm today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had yesterday directed special assistants and advisers in the provincial cabinet to disclose details of their assets after it was informed during the cabinet meeting that three of them are yet to reveal details despite clear directives from the premier.

The issue was raised by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during the cabinet meeting headed by the prime minister yesterday.

Vadwa while raising the matter before the cabinet said that the members should disclose their assets and dual citizenship details.

Read More: Federal minister wants all cabinet members to reveal assets

“The cabinet members should clear their position to ensure transparency from the top level,” he said.

The prime minister while agreeing with the demand, asked as to how many special assistants and advisers in the cabinet have revealed their assets.

To this, Imran Khan was informed that two special assistants and an adviser are yet to reveal their assets.

The prime minister directed the cabinet members to remain careful while giving statements and asked them to ensure unity among their ranks.

