Imran Khan suspends all existing provincial bodies of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has suspended all existing provincial bodies of the party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a core committee meeting of PTI, held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

A notification to this effect was issued today which further stated that different administrative regions of the party have also been launched in the country.

It said Islamabad Capital Territory and Balochistan will comprise of three administrative regions while Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will comprise of four regions.

PTI also suspended all international bodies and formed five new regions.

The meeting was attended by Secretary-General PTI Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Babar Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

