ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the nationals to support the government for implementing a taxpaying culture in the country, saying, “We have to change ourselves for where we are currently standing.”

PM Khan, while being interviewed by a private news channel, expressed his resolve that all should pay taxes to run the country. He clarified that the nationals have thoughts of tax theft if they paid their taxes. The premier added, “I want to tell the nation that your taxes will be spent on you only.”

“The government has significantly reduced its expenditures, whereas, the armed forces of Pakistan have not received any increment in the [defence] budget. Our ministers have decided to decrease their salaries up to 10 per cent while expenditures of PM House reduced to 35 per cent.”

While highlighting the progress of the government for making improvements in tax collection, PM Khan said that the government is trying to bring reforms on every level of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said that a special helpline will be established to facilitate the nationals. PM Khan announced that the government will introduce modern technology for improvements in the tax system.

“Our loans will further increase if we don’t take such steps due to a halt in increase in revenue.”

The premier urged nationals to register their assets before June 30. He added that the government can provide a facility to the nationals to pay their taxes in instalments.

However, PM Khan said that there will be no extension in the deadline of June 30 for legalising of undeclared assets.

He said that regulations are devised for benami accounts in order to stop the menace of money laundering in Pakistan.

He vowed to work alongside with business community and also provide them special facilities.

The premier reiterated his promise to transform Pakistan into Madinah-like state where the statesman took responsibility of its people.

He expressed hopes for initiation of trade with Afghanistan during the upcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan.

He further detailed that the government is seriously considering strategies for providing opportunities to the tribesmen of erstwhile FATA [Federally Administered Tribal Areas] after its merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

PM Khan appealed the nation to bring the country out of tough time and vowed that ‘good time will come in Pakistan.

