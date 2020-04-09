ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan will vistit Quetta, Balochistan today (Thursday) to get a closer look at the coronavirus situation in the province, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement issued on the matter said that the premier will be given a briefing by concerened authorities on the COVID-19 situation of the province and will also be apprised of the measures being taken to combat the dangerous pathogen.

Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan and the provincial cabinet are all set to hold meetings with PM Khan after his arrival.

Prime Minister will also hold a press conference with news and media officials in Balochistan.

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his way to Lahore and visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in the city’s expo center to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

