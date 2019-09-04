ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed concerned authorities to modify regulations for check posts after taking strict notice of complaints against extortion from goods’ transporters, PM Office said on Wednesday.

PM Khan directed concerned officials to ensure implementation of the directives till October 5 following the increasing number of complaints by affectees travelling through the routes between Karachi-Torkham and Karachi-Chaman.

The PM Office said in its statement that the illegal collection of money in the name of rent is defaming the country besides increasing the goods’ prices.

“The illegal collection and extortion are the symbol of weak monitoring and overlooking which also raises the question over the Excise and Duty regulations.”

“Prime Minister has taken strict notice over the matter and directed to change the regulations related to the check posts.”

The order stated that the number of check posts should be reduced across the country and directed to establish multi-agency joint check posts comprising members of all institutions.

PM Khan also hinted a strict action against the administrative heads in concerned ministries, supervisory and ground staff, chief secretaries, inspector generals (IGs), deputy inspector generals (DIGs) if failed to implement the orders.

The concerned officials were also directed to submit the report on the specified time.

