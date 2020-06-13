PM Imran Khan to reach Karachi on two-day visit Tuesday: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on Tuesday on a two-day visit to discuss various issues with the political stakeholders in the province including COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The prime minister will have a busy schedule during his visit and would hold separate meetings with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He would also chair a meeting to review COVID-19 situation in the province while holding a separate meeting with the delegations of traders and industrialists as the federal government presented a tax-free budget on Friday.

The prime minister will also meet the provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his Karachi visit along with holding separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on May 04 said that Prime Minister Imran Khan may visit Karachi at the end of the ongoing week. However, the visit was delayed.

Read More: PM Imran orders timely completion of development projects in Karachi

He said this after the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and members via video link.

Zaman said that Imran Khan reviewed the situation of Karachi in context of the prevailing condition due to the coronavirus lockdown. “The prime minister has expressed his concern over the situation especially for the traders who were unable to resume their businesses,” he said

The PTI lawmaker said that Imran Khan would soon announce more relief packages under Ehsaas programme for Karachi.

“He wants to provide more relief to the labourers and business community,” Khurram Sher Zaman said adding that the PTI was the real representative party of the Karachiites.

