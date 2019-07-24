PM Imran congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming British prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming charge of PM’s Office in the United Kingdom, ARY News reported.

Boris Johnson took over as Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday vowing to prove the “gloomsters” wrong and get a new deal to leave the European Union on October 31 — or exit without one.Congratulations Rt. Hon.

PM Imran in his latest Twitter message said, “Boris Johnson MP on your election as Conservative Party Leader & on assuming PM’s Office.”

“I am confident that under your leadership not only the UK & its people will prosper but our bilateral relations will also flourish. I look forward to working with you,” said the premier.

The 55-year-old former London mayor is a divisive figure, loved by many for his wit and optimism but criticised for populist rhetoric and exaggerated claims during the 2016 Brexit referendum vote.

Read More: Boris Johnson becomes British PM with Brexit vow

In a speech in Downing Street, he repeated that he would prepare to leave the bloc without an agreement with Brussels but suggested this was a “remote possibility”.

But ending Britain’s 46-year membership of the bloc will prove a huge challenge for Johnson, who has a wafer-thin working majority in parliament and faces significant opposition among his own Conservative party.

Brexit aside, the most immediate problem facing Johnson is a stand-off with Iran after Tehran seized a UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf last week.

Johnson is also expected to seek to repair ties with Washington, after a rift caused by the leak of diplomatic cables criticising the White House.

US President Donald Trump was one of the first to congratulate Johnson on his victory saying he would be “great” and describing him as “Britain Trump”.

