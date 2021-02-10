ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, took up a case pertaining to reported issuance of Rs500 million grant by Prime Minister Imran Khan to each PTI lawmaker.

The court directed the finance secretary to submit a detailed report in this regard and adjourned the hearing until Thursday (tomorrow). Over the course of the hearing, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan termed the news report regarding Prime Minister Khan issuing Rs500 million each to PTI lawmakers fake.

Also Read: CJP forms five-member bench to hear uplift funds case

Justice Qazi Faez Esa, a member of the bench, asked if the premier doesn’t want to explain his position on the matter.

“Either the prime minister would have said he sticks to his words or refuted the reports,” he said, questioning why the premier is silent on the matter.

At this, the AG said if the prime minister started issuing rebuttal on every piece of news, he won’t have anything else to do then.

Also Read: SC takes notice of uplift funds for lawmakers

The chief justice remarked that all the provinces, except Sindh, had filed their comments in the case. “No lawmaker has been given uplift funds,” he said.

The AG said the prime minister knew uplift funds can’t be misused. “No lawmaker will be given funds,” he cleared.

Comments

comments