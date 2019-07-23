Pakistan rendered 70,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistani nation has rendered 70,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism as a high price of Afghan war but it failed to build firm confidence between Islamabad and Washington, ARY News reported.

PM Khan, while addressing to the US Institute of Peace in Washington, reiterated, “I have always adopted the stance that Afghan issue could be resolved through dialogues. I’ve also asked everyone in the United States that there is no military solution to the issue.”

“US nationals were not aware of the history of Afghanistan,” he added.

The premier said, “At this moment, Pakistan and US ties are on its best level and both countries have a similar stance on the Afghan issue. It happens for the first time that the Pakistani government, US administration and security institutions are on the same page. We could have found a solution with consensus although it is not an easy task.”

While commenting over his meeting with the US President, PM Khan said, “It was a pleasant experience to meet Donald Trump and his hospitality was praiseworthy.”

PM Khan said, “After taking retirement from the cricket, I had started social activities and built a cancer hospital but later I sensed that only social activities cannot transform the situation of the country. I thought that it is necessary to join politics for bringing change into the country. In our country, the prime reason for its downfall is corruption. I’ve struggled against corruption for 15 years as the ruling segment produced a huge loss to the country.”

“We had faced many problems after coming into power and the first one was the economic situation as the country was near to bankruptcy due to corruption of the former rulers. We are making efforts for stablise our institutions which would take some time.”

“It seems like fighting mafia instead of political parties in Pakistan. Even Supreme Court had compared former rulers with Sicilian Mafia. We have tightened the noose around such mafia after assuming charge of the government. The present government has decided to spend money on poor people which would be recovered from the looters of the national exchequer. I firmly believe that we could stabilise our economy.”

“The rate of tax collection is very low and the present government is making all-out efforts to improve taxation system. In 2008, Pakistan’s debt volume was Rs6,000 billion which soared to Rs30,000 billion in the last 10 years by the previous rulers. The half of the overall income of the country was spent on payments of interests against hefty loan during the last year.”

Ties with neighbouring countries

“We had invited India for dialogues just after assuming charge of the government. Kashmir is the prime dispute between Pakistan and India, whereas, both countries are facing the menace of poverty.”

“Our second neighbour is Afghanistan and we’ve invited President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan.”

PM Khan said that Islamabad has prioritised to establish good ties with all of its neighbours and it is essential for the development of the region.

