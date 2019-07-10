PM Khan to address Pakistani community in US on July 21: Zulfikar Bukhari

WASHINGTON: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address Pakistani community in the US on July 21, reported ARY News.

This he said while addressing in a reception held to honour him and Ali Jehangir Siddiqui by Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed in Washington.

Terming the upcoming visit of PM Khan very important, Bukhari said he along with his economic team trying hard to steer the country out of the present crisis.

Pakistan is back on the right track of opulence; he said and added the premier wants to see corruption-free Pakistan.

Holding previous rulers responsible for economic crunch situation, he said today everyone in Pakistan has become an economic expert.

Read more: US State Department unaware about PM Imran Khan’s visit

“The country was plunged into heavy debts in last 10 years”, he maintained. He said the government is committed to resolving the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier, the US State Department had expressed ignorance about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan this month to the United Staes.

“The White House would be reached for confirmation of the visit”, said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, while addressing a press briefing.

