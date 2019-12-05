Punjab CM Usman Buzdar calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has met Prime Minister Imran Khan where they exchanged views on the matters related to the governance of the province, ARY News reported Thursday.

Sources said that the chief minister apprised the premier regarding the recent administrative changes in Punjab.

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level session attended by bureaucracy and senior police officers of Punjab.

The premier congratulated new appointments of bureaucrats and police officers. He said that people were seen giving examples of good governance, bureaucracy and policy in the 1960’s era.

PM Imran Khan said that the country is going through a sensitive period and economic stability is the need of time. He praised the economic team for making fruitful efforts to improve the national economy.

“The appointments in bureaucracy and other positions have been made on merit as the present government freed officers from political pressure. You all have to complete tasks based on merit and not accept any pressure from political personalities.”

“Role of an eligible bureaucrat is very important for getting targets of economic development. There is a need to bring improvements in law and order, as well as the governance system in Punjab. We have to change the old mindset in Naya Pakistan.”

PM Imran Khan said that the government officers have a top responsibility to serve nationals. “Present government will provide security to the officers’ employment tenure.”

“Try to bring betterment in the life of a common man besides paying special attention to stop crimes against children and providing protection to weaker segment.” The premier urged for utilising legal powers only to serve citizens.

