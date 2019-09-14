‘PM Imran Khan is standing with Usman Buzdar,’ asserts Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad claimed on Saturday that he had a conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan last night, in which the premier said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will continue to serve on his position.

“PM Imran Khan said that he is standing with Usman Buzdar”, the railway minister told reporters in a news conference in Rawalpindi. Though, he hinted some ministerial changes in the central and Punjab governments during the month of October.

Rubbishing the rumors of governor rule in Sindh, Rasheed said “politics is being changed just like seasons.”

All political parties and the public are united on the Kashmir issue, while China is also supporting Pakistan on its stance, the minister said adding that: “No dialogue is expected with India.”

The minister told media that trains which earn less than 40 percent will be shut down. He said the agreement of ML1 project will be signed in October, whereas a feasibility report has also been prepared on ML2 project.

Taking aim at his political opponent, Rasheed said Maulana Fazlur Rehman can not lock down Islamabad with his upcoming anti-government protests.

