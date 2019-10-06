Prime Minister Khan to leave for China’s visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for his official visit to China on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance with the Beijing leadership.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss the expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.

He is also likely to address China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing to further promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. The prime minister will also meet with Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit.

The two sides will discuss the immediate implementation of Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, signed between the two strategic cooperative partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the abolition of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar and tobacco.

The premier will be accompanied by an advisor and three federal ministers including Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and Khusro Bakhtiar.

It will be the third visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China within a year.

