ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday reached Dasu to review construction work at the dam site.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan will also talk to foreign engineers and workers engaged with the project, reported Radio Pakistan.

Phase one of Dasu dam will be completed by 2025 which will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029.

The project will help to lower the overall cost of energy generation in Pakistan, benefiting millions of energy users by making electricity more affordable for households and productive sectors.

Work on Dasu dam has been accelerated by the present government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure better utilization of the country’s water resources. Despite Covid-19, work on the project is continuing by adhering to the Standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is implementing the project, which is estimated to cost $4.2bn. The hydro facility is planned to enter service in 2023.

World Bank Pakistan country director Illango Patchamuthu said: “Pakistan’s energy sector is aiming to move away from high-cost and inefficient fossil fuels towards low-cost, renewable energy to power the national grid.

Dasu Hydropower Plant is being constructed on the Indus River, 74 kilometres downstream of Bhasha Dam site in district Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

