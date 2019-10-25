PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Oct 28

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore for a day on Oct 28.

As per details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will call on the prime minister during his day-long visit.

The CM will brief PM Khan on provincial matters, including the status of development projects and party related issues.

The premier will chair the session on the law and order situation of the province as well as the Prime Minister Housing Scheme.

During his last visit to the city in Sep, PM Khan had chaired a high-level session to review the performance of the provincial cabinet.

