ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore to review the implementation of decisions made during previous meetings in the Punjab capital.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and ministers of the provincial cabinet will call on PM Khan.

During his last visit on May 4, the prime minister had attended a ceremony of Lahore’s JW Forland Factory, an automobile firm.

He had said the factory would roll out vehicles fully ‘Made in Pakistan’, with even their spares being built locally. PM Khan had lauded Faisal and Javed Afridi, the owners of JW Forland Pakistan, for their proactive efforts to bring in foreign investment for expanding factory’s operations.

“Eight thousand people work in this factory today, and indirectly, it will provide jobs to 40,000 people in future”, he said.

“So far, only assembling plants have been built [in Pakistan], this is the first time we have a production line to build locally-made cars”, said the prime minister.

He said that Pakistan would not only meet its vehicle requirements but it will also export Pakistan-made vehicles.

