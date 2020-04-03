ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled visit to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC),ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan added that the Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa will also accompany the premier on the visit.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, SAPM Awan said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan alongside the Prime Minister of Pakistan are resolute to see Pakistan through these extremely difficult times.

Awan also emphasised that the coronavirus must be dealt with national spirit and unity.

On April 1, Pakistan decided to extend its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a session of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

The session was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief ministers, federal minister, special assistants and other high-level officers via video link.

