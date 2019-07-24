PM Khan’s US visit will be remembered for centuries: Republican leader

WASHINGTON: Acknowledging the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States, Republican leader Sajid Tarrar said it would be remembered for centuries.

Talking exclusively to ARY News on Wednesday, he said the US has never seen such a warm welcome been given to a leader. “Prime Minister Imran Khan made all Pakistanis proud,” he said.

Tarrar remarked, “Whatever he [PM Imran Khan] said, he spoke from his heart.”

PM Khan and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa deserve felicitation on such a successful visit to the US, he added.

Currently, Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his way back currently after completing his historic three-day visit to the United States.

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls for relations with US on equal footings

PM Khan along with his delegation left for Pakistan via-Qatar in a private airline. Before leaving for Pakistan, the premier had meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership in the US.

During his maiden visit, PM Khan held various meetings with the US leadership and also addressed a mammoth gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area.

He also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

