PM Imran lauds Telenor’s investment in Pakistan   

DAVOS: Chairperson Telenor Gunn Waersted and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sigve Brekke called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 at Davos on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Talking to the top officials of the multinational telecommunications company, PM Imran lauded Telenor’s confidence and its $3.5bn investment in Pakistan.

He said, “The government’s focus on investment in the training and development of youth for skills enhancement.”

Matters related to enhancing the application of digital solutions for good governance, poverty alleviation through use of connectivity and increased economic transactions through mobile were also discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the officials shared their ideas on developing the technology sector in the country.

Head of Digital Pakistan Ms. Tania Aidrus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir and others were also present in the meeting.

