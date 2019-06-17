PM Imran urges party lawmakers to play active role for budget approval

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers to play an active role to get the federal budget 2019-20 passed from the parliament, ARY News reported.

Talking to a group of PTI’s lawmakers, who called on him at his chamber in the Parliament House, PM Imram expressed annoyance over opposition’s behavior during the budget session in the National Assembly.

He said that the former governments had put the country under heavy burden of debt and added that almost half of the total revenue was spent to pay the loans’ installments.

Read More: Bilawal, Maryam resolve not to let budget be passed in Parliament

The prime minister said, “People gave us mandate for a decisive war against corrupt elements and to end status quo.”

He further said that world was looking towards Pakistan as a country full of strategic and investment opportunities due to untiring efforts of the incumbent government.

PM Imran said, “People deem parliamentarians as spokespersons of their rights and aspirations.” He said when parliamentarians become voice of the people, it increased their respect.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would soon become a developed and prosperous nation.

