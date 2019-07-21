PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani expatriates at Washington stadium tonight

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a mass gathering of Pakistani diaspora at a stadium in Washington tonight, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan will address a record-setting gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena stadium at around 2 AM (PKT).

PTI sources claimed that over 20,000 people will attend the historical gathering adding that the venue had capacity of over 20,000 people and all the tickets for the event had been sold out.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the first time, a Pakistani prime minister will address the Pakistani community at a stadium in Washington.

Earlier on July 20, expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said welfare of expatriate Pakistanis was a top priority of the PTI government; therefore, the prime minister included his meeting with the Pakistani community in his programme of the US visit.

He had said Pakistanis living in the United States were curious and enthusiastic to learn PM Imran Khan’s vision of Naya Pakistan. The minister had expressed hope that the Pakistani community gathering will prove a historic event.

Qureshi had said Pakistan was passing through a difficult economic situation therefore the government was implementing an austerity drive. He had said the Pakistan delegation, including the prime minister, will stay at Pakistan House instead of in costly hotels during the visit.

The foreign minister had said, “We have arrived in the United States with the message of an honorable and dignified Pakistan and we want trade, not aid.”

