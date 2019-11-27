PM Imran convenes parliamentary party meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the current political scenario in the country, economic situation, regional security and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

PTI’s office bearers and leaders are directed to ensure their attendance in the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the federal government had prepared a new draft to remove objections raised by the Supreme Court (SC) in the extension/reappointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The decision was taken during an important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to consult a case regarding Army Chief General Bajwa’s extension in SC. Army chief Gen Bajwa also attended the meeting.

Sources had said the meeting had decided to take another approval from the cabinet through the circulation summary.

